Favela to lead FUESD's vision as governing board president

Ricardo Favela is the new president of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees. Village News/FUESD photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board concluded its Monday, Dec. 11, regular meeting by unveiling a new organizational structure that promises a new leadership framework for the upcoming year.

In a collective decision, the board members voted in favor of Ricardo Favela as the new governing board president. Suzanne Lundin was appointed vice president, while Mary McBride will serve as clerk, bringing together a team rich in experience, vision and dedication.

As Favela steps into his new role, the board said he is poised to lead the district with his lea...