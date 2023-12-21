Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Favela to lead FUESD's vision as governing board president

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 11:15pm

Ricardo Favela is the new president of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees. Village News/FUESD photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board concluded its Monday, Dec. 11, regular meeting by unveiling a new organizational structure that promises a new leadership framework for the upcoming year.

In a collective decision, the board members voted in favor of Ricardo Favela as the new governing board president. Suzanne Lundin was appointed vice president, while Mary McBride will serve as clerk, bringing together a team rich in experience, vision and dedication.

As Favela steps into his new role, the board said he is poised to lead the district with his lea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023