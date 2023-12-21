Worker of the Week runs his own repair shop

Chris Bevan works on a car at his general automotive repair shop which he just opened on Nov. 1. Bevan Family Auto is located at 312 South Main Ave. With 15 years of experience, he services cars and trucks, foreign and domestic, operated by gas or diesel. At this time, Bevan Family Auto is taking appointments only at 760-782-5700. Bevan's goal is to have a successful business and be a great role model for his children. Village News/David Landry photo