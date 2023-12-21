Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Worker of the Week runs his own repair shop

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:35pm

Chris Bevan works on a car at his general automotive repair shop which he just opened on Nov. 1. Bevan Family Auto is located at 312 South Main Ave. With 15 years of experience, he services cars and trucks, foreign and domestic, operated by gas or diesel. At this time, Bevan Family Auto is taking appointments only at 760-782-5700. Bevan's goal is to have a successful business and be a great role model for his children. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023