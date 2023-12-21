Apply for county's civil grand jury

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:37pm

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Residents interested in acting as a watchdog over local government agencies can now apply to serve on the county’s 2024-25 civil grand jury.

Nineteen people are selected every year for a term that starts July 1 and runs through June 30.

The civil grand jury isn’t the same as a criminal grand jury. Prosecutors will summon people for a criminal grand jury to decide whether there is enough evidence to press criminal charges.

The civil grand jury monitors county and city governments, special legislative districts and joint powers agencies. The civil grand jury may also investigate public complaints.

Jurors work Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pay is $25 a day, plus mileage and free parking.

Applicants must meet several qualifications. Among them they must be:

A U.S. citizen

· Over age 18

· A county resident for at least one year

· Able to speak and write English

You cannot apply if you:

· Serve as an elected public officer

· Serve as a trial juror in any California court

· Have been a grand juror in a California court since July 1

· Have been convicted of malfeasance in office, a felony or other high crime

From the applications, Superior Court judges will nominate a pool of grand jury members. Nineteen grand jurors and 11 alternates will be selected in a random drawing in June.

Anyone interested in serving on the civil grand jury must apply by Jan. 12. For more information and to apply, go to https://sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/jury2/grandjury#selection.