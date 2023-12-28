Christmas Store to reopen as a gift shop

FALLBROOK – Instead of closing after Christmas until the season rolls around again, the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Christmas Store will reopen on Jan. 8 with a new look and a new name. The year-round store will be called Whiskers and Tails: a Resale Gift Shop by Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

The new shop will sell items appropriate for seasonal holidays, such as Valentine's Day and Easter, and for all kinds of celebrations (weddings, birthdays, etc.). Pet items and dog-and-cat-themed wares will continue to be a major feature. All merchandise sold will come from donations, and all money earned will go directly to support the work of the animal sanctuary.

The Coen family has kindly agreed to allow the sanctuary to continue renting the space used for the Christmas Store for the past two years, at 746 S. Main Ave. When the shop opens on Jan. 8, the hours of opening will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers to help run the shop and donations to sell in it are desperately needed on an ongoing basis.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.