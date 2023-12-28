Republican women to hear from DeMaio

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speakers for Friday, Jan. 12, will be Carl DeMaio, KOGO 600-AM talk radio host featuring “The DeMaio Report” and launching Reform California, a political action committee, in 2015.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave., in Fallbrook. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10. RSVP no later than Monday, Jan. 8, with Carol Shrider at [email protected].

Submitted by Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.