Warriors 6-4 after first 10 boys basketball games

Fallbrook head coach Jonathan Terry, second from right, poses for a photo during a home game Dec. 12, with Crawford High School assistant coach Moe Mercer, left; Ray Mills, second from left, who is a Crawford High parent and the Southern California Yeshiva head basketball coach and Crawford High head coach Ed Baskin, right. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team had a 6-4 record after the Warriors' first 10 games of the 2023-2024 season.

A 67-52 home win Tuesday, Dec. 12, against Crawford High School was the Warriors' fifth consecutive victory. The winning record over a season's first 10 games was the first for Fallbrook since the 2019-2020 Warriors had an 8‑2 start.

"I'm very pleased," Fallbrook coach Jonathan Terry said.

The Warriors began the season by losing four of their first five games, but the win over Crawford was the fifth consecutive triumph for Fallbrook....