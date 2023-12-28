Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Warriors 6-4 after first 10 boys basketball games

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:26pm

Fallbrook head coach Jonathan Terry, second from right, poses for a photo during a home game Dec. 12, with Crawford High School assistant coach Moe Mercer, left; Ray Mills, second from left, who is a Crawford High parent and the Southern California Yeshiva head basketball coach and Crawford High head coach Ed Baskin, right. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team had a 6-4 record after the Warriors' first 10 games of the 2023-2024 season.

A 67-52 home win Tuesday, Dec. 12, against Crawford High School was the Warriors' fifth consecutive victory. The winning record over a season's first 10 games was the first for Fallbrook since the 2019-2020 Warriors had an 8‑2 start.

"I'm very pleased," Fallbrook coach Jonathan Terry said.

The Warriors began the season by losing four of their first five games, but the win over Crawford was the fifth consecutive triumph for Fallbrook....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023