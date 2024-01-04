Mendez wins Ian Dykstra Memorial championship

Fallbrook High's four female wrestlers travel to University City High School in San Diego, Dec. 2, for the University City Girls Novice tournament where Madelie Mendez, second right, and Delanie Stroney, second left, both take third place, with teammates, from left, Kayla Bano, Stroney, Coach Vera, Mendez and Danielle Roberts. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Madelie Mendez became the first Fallbrook High School girls wrestler to win a tournament championship when she placed first in the Saturday, Dec. 9, Ian Dykstra Memorial tournament at Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore.

Mendez, who was the only Fallbrook wrestler to compete in the Ian Dykstra Memorial, wrestled in the girls 170-pound weight class. That division had a round-robin format, and Mendez pinned all four of her opponents in the first period.

"She put in a lot of work, really cleaned up her practice habits, and is really committing her...