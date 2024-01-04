Mendez wins Ian Dykstra Memorial championship
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 2:36pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Madelie Mendez became the first Fallbrook High School girls wrestler to win a tournament championship when she placed first in the Saturday, Dec. 9, Ian Dykstra Memorial tournament at Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore.
Mendez, who was the only Fallbrook wrestler to compete in the Ian Dykstra Memorial, wrestled in the girls 170-pound weight class. That division had a round-robin format, and Mendez pinned all four of her opponents in the first period.
"She put in a lot of work, really cleaned up her practice habits, and is really committing her...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)