Women's brunch is on Jan. 19

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection starts off the New Year with a delicious brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Jan. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fallbrook resident Karen Houghton RN, BSN, will provide a cooking demonstration using a few of her favorite simple, plant-based recipes that are healthy and delicious, and she will give out samples. Her book will also be available for purchase.

Guest speaker Cheryl Lynn Edmond is a former police dispatcher, noted speaker, leadership trainer and author; she asks: "911...What is your emergency?"

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Event sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.