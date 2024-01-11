Brockson second at Lakeside Holiday Invitational

The first two-day wrestling tournament of the season for Fallbrook High School was the Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21-22, Lakeside Holiday Invitational at Lakeside High School in Lake Elsinore, and Fallbrook junior Nic Brockson won four 126-pound matches before losing in the championship match.

Brockson won his first two matches by pins in the first period and his next two matches by decision. El Dorado High School of Placentia senior Isaiah Quintero won the weight class championship by pinning Brockson in the first period of the final.

“He had a really hard finals match,” Fallbrook hea...