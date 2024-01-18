Free chipping day set for Jan. 27

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is sponsoring another free "Chipping Day" event Saturday, Jan. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the North County Fire Station 4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, off of Old Hwy 395 in Fallbrook.

This event is open to all residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz communities. Material that will be accepted for chipping include branches, less than six inches in diameter, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation. Brush must be free of mud, rocks and other debris. No tree stumps will be accepted. No commercial landscaping companies will be allowed to participate.

Volunteers will be at the site to assist in the unloading of vehicles. The chipped material will be placed in a dumpster that will be taken to the San Diego Compost facility for processing and not be available to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.