Linda Lee Shirey

Linda Lee Shirey (Wion), born in Oakland, CA, February 5, 1951, passed away on Dec. 14, 2023. Linda is survived by her loving husband Rick, daughter Chasi, and cherished grandchildren Bailey, Kylen, Hailee, and Dax.

She dedicated her time to Fallbrook Presbyterian Church, enjoying church activities and family moments. A celebration of life will be held at SonRise Christian Fellowship on Feb. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m.

