Theatre Talk through February

Keep an eye out for these interesting options. Like Broadway San Diego is getting ready for "Bluey's Big Play" Feb. 9-11, followed by "Chicago" in time for Valentine's Day the Feb. 13-18. Tickets will go fast at 3651 Fourth Ave, call 619-564-3000, visit https://www.broadwaysd.com/ or email [email protected].

Nearby, the California Center for the Arts in Escondido at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. continues to delight, bringing the renowned Tony Award winning play, "Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," opening Feb. 16. For tickets, call 760-839-4149 or visit https://artcenter.org/.

City Ballet of San Diego performs Gershwin's "An American in Paris" at the CCAE, March 16.For tickets, call 858-272-8663 or visit https://cityballet.org/.

New Village Arts is playing "Fun Home," a musical about coming out, at 2787 State St. Carlsbad. For tickets, call 760-433-3245 or visit https://newvillagearts.org/.

North Coast Repertory is still playing "Intimate Apparel" followed by "Failure: A Love Story," followed by "Tartuffe" by Moliere, at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Solana Beach. For tickets, call 858-481-1055, visit https://northcoastrep.org/ or email [email protected].

At The Old Globe Theater in the heart of Balboa Park, "English," the 2023 Pulitzer Prize winning play about four adult students in Tehran preparing to pass their English proficiency exam will play through Feb. 25; simultaneously, Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize winning story set in 1870, "The Age of Innocence," runs Feb. 8-March 10. For tickets, call 619-234-5623 or visit https://www.theoldglobe.org/.

Check out The Cygnet Theatre's European adventure coming up in October as they take a tour around the New York Theatre district featuring two plays plus a few days in London to tour besides attending four performances at the West End. For details, call 619-337-1525 or visit https://www.cygnettheatre.com/.

Diversionary Theatre is in full swing with a variety of activities, LGBTQ+ at 4545 Park Blvd #10. For tickets, call 619-220-0097 or visit https://www.diversionary.org/.

Looking for something to do? Catch a show at Roustabouts Theatre ensemble. They are always up to something. Call 619-568-5800, email [email protected] or visit https://www.theroustabouts.org/.

San Diego Musical is in rehearsal for "Fiddler on the Roof" running from Feb. 9 to March 10 with lots of free parking. For tickets, call 858-560-5740 or visit http://www.sdmt.org.

Across the Coronado bridge, Lambs' Players Theatre has already extended their current show "Outside Mullingar" featuring two of the area's most outstanding couples; it will continue until March 3. Ticket prices start at $28. Plus, they offer discounted covered parking in the lobby, 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. For tickets, call 619-437-6000 or visit https://www.lambsplayers.org/.

La Jolla Playhouse will host the world premiere of "Redwood" starring Idina Menzel. Tickets are limited, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr. For tickets, call 858-550-1010 or visit https://lajollaplayhouse.org/.

Oceanside Theatre, at the historic Brook Theater, has numerous one-night performances. To check them out, visit their website plus, watch for upcoming auditions, https://oceansidetheatre.org/.

San Diego Symphony has an intense lineup starting now. Their website describes their performances including the world-famous YoYo Ma on the cello coming soon. This summer at the Rady Shell: there's Cool and the Gang, Jewell, and Melissa Ethridge. For more information, call 619-235-0804 or visit https://www.sandiegosymphony.org.

Scripps Ranch Theatre opens with a heart-warming-feel-good-show. And it's Irish. "Chapatti" runs Feb. 2-25. All performances at 9783 Avenue of Nations with easy parking. Call 858-395-0573 or visit https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/.

You won't want to miss the action going on at The Welk Resort Theatre. Now under the Hyatt umbrella, they are hosting a terrific line-up of tribute bands celebrating some of the best sounds of our era, 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr, Escondido, email [email protected] or visit https://tickets.thewelksandiego.com/.

The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival just posted that on June 4, Mandy Patinkin will be at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.sdjfest.org/about and through Feb. 1 use this code for pre-sale discounts: SDFEST.

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected].