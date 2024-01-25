Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CHP increases presence in Fallbrook

Julie Reeder and Tony Campbell | Last updated Jan 27, 2024 11:33pm0
Share
Village News/AC Investigations count

Officers Fullmer and Bartholomew watch for speeders on S. Mission, on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Village News photo count

CHP officer pulling over a person traveling north on S. Mission Rd and Clemmens.

The California Highway Patrol has increased their presence in Fallbrook, according to CHP motorcycle Officer Zach Fullmer who was out patrolling and watching for speeders on S Mission Rd with fellow Officer Wade Bartholomew on Saturday, January 27th. There was also a CHP car in the area as well Saturday morning.

https://youtu.be/2WjHtrVTdOk

Officer Fulmer said they are trying to come to Fallbrook a couple of times a week as a result of the community requesting support.

"We heard from Fallbrook at a Community Outreach Meeting that more presence was needed," said Officer Fullmer. He talked about how challenging it is for drivers to come out from businesses and side streets onto S. Mission, especially when people are speeding.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 