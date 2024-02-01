John E. Chadwick, aged 80, of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away on Jan. 15, 2024. Born on Aug. 13, 1943, in Birmingham, England, John was a man of exceptional character and dedication, whose life was a testament to the virtues of hard work, love, and commitment.

A former Fallbrook/Bonsall resident, John was the beloved husband of Suzanne, with whom he shared 56 unforgettable years of marriage. Their partnership was the cornerstone of their lives, filled with mutual support and deep affection. Together, they worked side-by-side and made monumental contributions to the hair and beauty industry, leaving a lasting impact through their collaborative efforts.

John's influence as an educator and innovator in his field was profound. His teachings and writings guided and inspired, and his mastery of detail and precision were unparalleled. He had an iron strong work ethic and a passion for his craft. His creativity was beyond measure and his sense of humor was extraordinary.

His mentorship shaped the careers of many, and his legacy in the industry will not be forgotten. Above all, John was a man of integrity and endless resilience. And he was fiercely loyal and protective of those he loved.

As a father to his daughter Rebecca, John was the epitome of unconditional love. He was, and will always be, her hero and she was his treasure. There are no words to truly capture the magic of their relationship cherished forever within her heart.

John was a proud father-in-love to Sean. His grandson, Jesse, will remember him as a loving and supportive grandfather (aka Giddy) who always had time for a chat, a joke, an arm wrestle, magic tricks, or a hug. John loved his canine companions and especially adored his Lucy and her pals, Louie and Tony. He was surely greeted by Hector, Reilly, Curtis, and Figgy racing across the Rainbow Bridge with wagging tails to welcome him home.

John's family will forever hold him in their hearts and treasure the love they shared. His spirit and memory will live on through all those whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life ceremony to honor John's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in John's memory to the "Neurology - Sleep Disorder Program - 61694" c/o The UCLA Foundation, PO Box 7145, Pasadena, CA 91109-9903 or online at https://giving.ucla.edu/johnchadwick.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the sympathy and support they have received during this difficult time. They ask for continued remembrance and prayers for John. May he rest in eternal peace.