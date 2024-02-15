Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
Feb. 4
38000 blk De Luz Rd. Grand theft: Livestock - Horses
4500 blk La Canada Rd. Contempt of court - Disobey court order
Feb. 5
900 blk Buena Capri Medical examiners case - Death
400 blk Poets Square Misc. incidents
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery
100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Pass completed check with intent to defraud, personate to get money/property
100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Possess controlled substance
Feb. 6
2500 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery
Feb. 7
2700 blk Los Alisos Dr. (3) Arrests - Special detail - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, probation violation/resist arrest, prohibited person own/possess/firearm/ammunition
Via Casitas Arrest - Contempt of court: Violate domestic violence court order
39900 blk Daily Rd. 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation
5800 blk Redondo Dr. Simple battery
700 blk Glenhart Pl. Battery - Domestic violence: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
3600 blk Lake Shore St. Arrest - Domestic violence: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
Feb. 9
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Battery - Domestic violence: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Homicide
Feb. 10
400 blk Ammunition Rd. 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation
2500 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Stolen vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
