Sheriff Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

Feb. 4

38000 blk De Luz Rd. Grand theft: Livestock - Horses

4500 blk La Canada Rd. Contempt of court - Disobey court order

Feb. 5

900 blk Buena Capri Medical examiners case - Death

400 blk Poets Square Misc. incidents

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery

100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Pass completed check with intent to defraud, personate to get money/property

100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Possess controlled substance

Feb. 6

2500 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery

Feb. 7

2700 blk Los Alisos Dr. (3) Arrests - Special detail - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, probation violation/resist arrest, prohibited person own/possess/firearm/ammunition

Via Casitas Arrest - Contempt of court: Violate domestic violence court order

39900 blk Daily Rd. 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation

5800 blk Redondo Dr. Simple battery

700 blk Glenhart Pl. Battery - Domestic violence: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

3600 blk Lake Shore St. Arrest - Domestic violence: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

Feb. 9

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Battery - Domestic violence: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Homicide

Feb. 10

400 blk Ammunition Rd. 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation

2500 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Stolen vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft