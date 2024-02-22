Border Update

The chaos at our border has reached alarming levels, with over 90,000 border encounters in San Diego alone in the past five months. This surge is not just a matter of numbers; it's a symptom of a system failing to enforce the laws designed to protect our nation's borders.

The Federal Government's failure to effectively enforce immigration laws has tied the hands of Border Patrol agents, exacerbating the crisis we are witnessing. Despite having clear laws in place, we are seeing a lack of action and accountability at the border, allowing the situation to spiral out of control.

In California, the problem is compounded by policies that essentially roll out the welcome mat for illegal immigration. With promises of free healthcare, free legal defense, and various other incentives, the state has become an attractive destination for those seeking to enter the country unlawfully. This undermines the rule of law, places an undue burden on taxpayers, and strains already overburdened social services.

But beyond the logistical and economic challenges of illegal immigration, there is a far more pressing concern: national security. Recent reports have highlighted the presence of individuals on the terror watchlist who have managed to enter the country illegally. Just last week, we received alarming news that an Al Shabaab terrorist crossed the border near San Ysidro, Calif., in March of last year and was released into the US, where he remained free for almost a year.

These revelations should serve as a wake-up call to our Federal Government. The safety and security of our nation are at stake, and we cannot afford to ignore the threats posed by unchecked illegal immigration. The dramatic increase in illegal border crossings in San Diego, including the apprehension of thousands of Chinese migrants, underscores the urgent need for action.

It's time for our leaders in Washington to prioritize border security and enforce our immigration laws effectively. This means providing the necessary resources and support to Border Patrol agents, closing loopholes in our immigration system, and holding accountable those who seek to exploit our borders for their own nefarious purposes.

The chaos at the border is not just a local issue; it's a national security threat that demands immediate attention and decisive action. We cannot afford to wait for another crisis to unfold before taking meaningful steps to secure our borders and protect our communities. The time to act is now.