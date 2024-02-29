Registrar reminds voters to vote early for March Presidential Primary Election

If you’re a registered voter and haven’t cast your ballot yet, you’ll soon get a reminder from the Registrar’s office that you have less than two weeks to cast your ballot for the March presidential primary election.

The Registrar sent over 1.8 million reminder postcards to registered voters in San Diego County who had not voted as of Feb. 14.

Don’t delay! If you have been holding onto your ballot, act now and vote from the comfort of your home. Sign and date your return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it by mail promptly to make sure it arrives at the Registrar’s office before March 5.

You also have the option to use one of the Registrar’s 146 official ballot drop boxes. The secure stand-alone boxes feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal and are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box.”

Find one close to you through the Registrar’s online locator tool or inside your voter information pamphlet. Check each location’s hours of operation before heading out at https://www.sdvote.com/.

The sooner the Registrar’s office receives your ballot, the sooner it is processed for the first release of election night results.

If you want to vote in person and avoid long lines, 39 vote centers will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Saturday, Feb. 24.

On Saturday, March 2, an additional 179 vote centers will open for a total of 218. The locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4. The final day of voting, March 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting is already underway at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to major construction at the County Operations Center, those who wish to visit the Registrar’s office are encouraged to allow for extra time to find parking.

With a little planning you can avoid delays by taking advantage of early voting. You have the option of casting your ballot at any vote center around the county.

You can find an official ballot drop box or vote center near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or you can look it up online at https://www.sdvote.com/.

If you plan to vote for president, the Registrar urges voters to review each political party’s rules.

Learn more about voting in the March presidential primary at sdvote.com, or call 858-565-5800 or toll free at 800-696-0136.