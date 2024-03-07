Robert John Parkinson known as "Jack," 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on May 11, 1924, in Boston, Mass.

His family moved to Fallbrook in 1927; he was raised on property north of the Village and attended Fallbrook schools. He met Pauline Thompson and then they married on May 2, 1943.

They were married for 68 years. He had three children, Clayton, Robert (Bob) and Sandra. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Adele; his brothers Francis (Buster) and Clayton; his wife Pauline and his son Robert (Bob.)

Jack was a WWII US Navy veteran and served as a gunner's mate on the USS West Virginia in the South Pacific. At the end of the war, he returned to Fallbrook and resumed his job as a meat cutter for Safeway. He retired in 1986 after working in many Safeway stores throughout San Diego County.

Jack returned to Fallbrook in 2003 and enjoyed becoming an active and vibrant part of the community. He is remembered and admired by many as the man who sponsored the plaques for veterans in the town square which became a permanent memorial for all US Military services. He was able to do this with the support from his family and from participating members from the community of Fallbrook. He was very proud to be a part of this important addition to honor all local veterans.

Jack was given the special honor of Pioneer of the Year award by the Fallbrook Historical Society in 2012. He was a lifelong member of VFW Post 1924 where he spent many hours volunteering and offering his services in any way he possibly could. He was the Jack of all trades! This was a huge part of his life for many years.

He loved dancing with his wife Pauline; they moved beautifully together, especially to music of the 40's. Jack had a love for travel and did so extensively in his late 70's and 80's with many of the friends he made along his journey. He and his brother George even took a freighter all the way to Australia and back. He also enjoyed NASCAR, football, old movies and westerns.

Jack lived an amazing 99 years. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a wonderful Dad, and a very special grandfather to his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched.

He is survived by his brothers, George and Ron; his son Clayton, his daughter Sandra; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery at 1177 Santa Margarita Road in Fallbrook on Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. There will be a short gathering in Jack's honor at the cemetery after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fallbrook VFW or the Fallbrook Historical Society.