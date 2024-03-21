Art show includes family connection

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library are celebrating three gifted artists with two new art exhibits, "It's All Relative" in the Community Room and Contemporary Stone Sculpture on the Reading Patio March 25 through May 10.

David Thor, a well-known sculptor from Vista has been creating sculpture since 2005. He chooses stones of unusual shape and color for his Contemporary works. His well designed and exotic stonework is in private collections all over Southern California.

"It's All Relative" features two painters who married their childhood sweethearts, a brother and sister, and their family connection was formed. Their lives mirrored, both growing up in New York City, both eventually moving to Hollywood and finally both moving to Fallbrook in their later and last years.

They often painted together and it's clear their passion for painting and extraordinary talent were also shared.

Nina Montalbano had a long history in art and created over 800 paintings that she never wanted to sell despite owning her own art gallery in Hollywood in the 1960's. She held classes there and attracted many students, including many from the movie industry.

Though her body of work remains intact, she exhibited her work in countless shows and won numerous awards. Her colorful and sensitive work is incredibly beautiful.

Gasper "Geppy" Vaccaro started his art career in 1948 with Al Capp (Lil Abner) Enterprises. His early years included magazine covers, and New Yorker and Collier Magazine comic drawings inclusion. He received an Advertising Art degree from Pratt Institute and eventually settled in Hollywood in 1958.

Vaccaro Associates, his independent art studio, produced all phases of animation, filmstrips, books and visual arts. Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera, Mattel, were among his clients, to name a few.

During his retirement, he circled back to fine art for deeper exploration and expression and created a large volume of work spanning 20 years. His portrait work is loose, painterly and shows great compassion for his subjects. His still life painting shows the same thoughtfulness.

All are invited to join the artists for a reception Saturday, March 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Enjoy light refreshments and live music. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.