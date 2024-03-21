Working for You

As Senate Minority Leader, I have the privilege of not only leading the Republican Caucus, but also helping shape policy by serving on three very important committees:

1. Appropriations Committee as the Vice Chair.

a. This committee helps control state spending by stopping certain bills that spend too much money.

2. Rules Committee

a. This committee sets the ground rules for the legislature. We also interview the governor’s appointees and make recommendations on whether or not the Senate should confirm them.

3. Governmental Organization Committee

a. This committee oversees alcohol sales, Native American tribes, and other government operations.

As your State Senator, it is critical for me to hear about your views on all bills that are moving through the legislature, including the ones that I will hear in committee.

Please reach out to my office with any comments or concerns you have on bills making their way through the legislative process, https://sr40.senate.ca.gov/e-mail-senator.​

It is an honor to serve as your State Senator.