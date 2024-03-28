Coming to Writers Read at Fallbrook Library

Women's History month all-open-mic night and bestselling author Tammy Greenwood

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library has two special readings coming up, and the public is invited to participate in both free literary events.

In recognition of Women's History Month, the library will host an all-open-mic night Friday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. In a salute to the rich contributions women have made to literature as creators and subjects, attendees will celebrate writing by, for, and about women. Bring original work – and some favorites by others – to share at this annual event.

The library will host Tammy Greenwood, bestselling author of "Keeping Lucy" and "Two Rivers" Friday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. She will share from her new novel, "The Still Point," described as "'Dance Moms' meets 'Little Fires Everywhere,'" an "addictive new novel set in the hyper cutthroat world of ballet girls and their mothers as they compete for a prestigious prize." Greenwood's "The Still Point" will be available for sale and signing.

Writers Read at Fallbrook Library is a monthly open mic and author series. The series provides an opportunity for the public to share their creative writing and learn about the writing life from successful authors based in the San Diego area.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.