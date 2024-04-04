Young terrier mix needs a fur-ever home

count
Available at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Wrangler is a 3 year old terrier mix who weighs about 30 lbs. He is friendly and has beautiful fluffy golden fur that is very low maintenance. Wrangler will do well in a home as the only pet or with a playful female dog, no cats or small children. He will be a great companion for someone looking for a best friend. Wrangler is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and ready for his fur-ever home Anyone who would like to meet Wrangler can email [email protected]. Village News/Courtesy photo
