AAUW has a conversation with an author

Patricia Watts, author of "Paper Targets," talks about her second solo book billed as a non-genre "Fiction on the Edge" for recognizing the voices of older women, at the AAUW-Fallbrook meeting April 13. As a part of "Honoring The Voices Of Older Women" theme, AAUW- Fallbrook follows a trend where artists and authors discuss their craft as a process "In Conversation With..." where the presenters include the audience in discussion of excerpts. Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photo

