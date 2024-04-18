SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
April 8
100 blk S. Mercedes Ln. Death
500 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
3900 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Robbery: strong arm
S. Mission Rd. / Beech St. Misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant
100 blk W. College St. Recovered stolen vehicle
2900 blk Via Arroyo Arrest - Felony (our agency bench warrant) and possession of controlled substance
800 blk Knoll Park Ln. Child abuse incident
April 9
Fallsbrae Rd. / Via Monserate Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance
34700 blk Criollo Way Grand theft - From motor vehicle and get credit/other’s ID
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Missing adult
April 10
34700 blk Criollo Way Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts
2000 blk Tecalote Dr. Death
1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Arrest - Felony (other agency’s warrant)
2700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
3200 blk Pankey Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property
1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Arrest - Felony (other agency’s warrant)
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
Main St. / Ash St. Person down
April 11
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial ($400 or more)
5100 blk 5th St. Violation of domestic violence court order
Ammunition Rd. / Mission Rd. Arrest - Failure to obey order of juvenile court, obstruct/resist peace officer/medical technician, possess narcotic controlled substance
2800 blk Nuestra Ln. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc., Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
3400 blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary - Vehicle
900 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence incident
40800 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd. Arrest - Assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, cause harm/death of an elder/dependent adult
April 12
S. Mission Rd. / Olive Hill Rd. Possess stolen vehicle/vessel
700 blk Old Stage Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
S. Mission Rd. / Peppertree Ln. Arrest - Welfare check - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
200 blk Pippin Dr. Arrest - Misdemeanor (other agency’s warrant)
4700 blk Pala Rd. Simple battery
1000 blk Barsky Ln. Suicide - Actual or attempt
Olive Hill Rd. / Triple Crown Dr. Arrest - Unlawful display of registration: intent non-compliance
April 13
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - DUI (alcohol) and possession of nitrous oxide
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Simple battery
1600 blk Calavo Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
Via Casitas Burglary - Residential
Ammunition Rd. / Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Carjacking, Disregard safety: evade police
1600 blk E. Mission Rd. Simple battery
April 14
600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Elder abuse incident
