SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

April 8

100 blk S. Mercedes Ln. Death

500 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

3900 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Robbery: strong arm

S. Mission Rd. / Beech St. Misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant

100 blk W. College St. Recovered stolen vehicle

2900 blk Via Arroyo Arrest - Felony (our agency bench warrant) and possession of controlled substance

800 blk Knoll Park Ln. Child abuse incident

April 9

Fallsbrae Rd. / Via Monserate Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance

34700 blk Criollo Way Grand theft - From motor vehicle and get credit/other’s ID

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Missing adult

April 10

34700 blk Criollo Way Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts

2000 blk Tecalote Dr. Death

1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Arrest - Felony (other agency’s warrant)

2700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

3200 blk Pankey Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property

1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Arrest - Felony (other agency’s warrant)

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

Main St. / Ash St. Person down

April 11

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial ($400 or more)

5100 blk 5th St. Violation of domestic violence court order

Ammunition Rd. / Mission Rd. Arrest - Failure to obey order of juvenile court, obstruct/resist peace officer/medical technician, possess narcotic controlled substance

2800 blk Nuestra Ln. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc., Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

3400 blk Lake Circle Dr. Burglary - Vehicle

900 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic violence incident

40800 blk De Luz Murrieta Rd. Arrest - Assault with a deadly weapon: assault with firearm on person, cause harm/death of an elder/dependent adult

April 12

S. Mission Rd. / Olive Hill Rd. Possess stolen vehicle/vessel

700 blk Old Stage Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

S. Mission Rd. / Peppertree Ln. Arrest - Welfare check - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

200 blk Pippin Dr. Arrest - Misdemeanor (other agency’s warrant)

4700 blk Pala Rd. Simple battery

1000 blk Barsky Ln. Suicide - Actual or attempt

Olive Hill Rd. / Triple Crown Dr. Arrest - Unlawful display of registration: intent non-compliance

April 13

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - DUI (alcohol) and possession of nitrous oxide

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Simple battery

1600 blk Calavo Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

Via Casitas Burglary - Residential

Ammunition Rd. / Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Carjacking, Disregard safety: evade police

1600 blk E. Mission Rd. Simple battery

April 14

600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Elder abuse incident