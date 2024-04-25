Sherrif's Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
April 14
200 blk E. Fig St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
3600 blk Pico Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
April 15
1800 blk Dorothea Av. Petty theft
Old River Rd. / Montrachet St. Found property
400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway
April 16
5700 blk Kensington Way Grand theft - Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessory
1300 blk Via Encinos Dr. Vandalism - $400 or more
1100 blk S. Main Av. Lost article
4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Vandalism - $400 or more
1200 blk Calle Sonia Arrest - Mental health crisis - Obstruct/resist executive officer with serious injury
April 17
200 blk W. Kalmia St. Burglary - Vehicle
700 blk Morro Rd. Annoy/molest child
Hwy 76 / Via Monserate Arrest - Traffic pursuit - Possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, possess controlled substance paraphernalia, avoid police officer with wanton disregard for safety
5000 blk Avocado Park Way 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
100 blk E. Aviation Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order
200 blk Sky Country Ct. Vandalism - $400 or more
April 18
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possess stolen vehicle, manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles, possession controlled substance paraphernalia
1000 blk Funquest Dr. Get credit/etc others ID
200 blk Hass Ln. Burglary - Residential
200 blk N. Main Av. Petty theft
April 19
700 blk W. Elder St. Violate domestic violence court order
2000 blk Winterwarm Dr. Annoying phone call obscene/threatening - Intimidation
April 20
S. Pico Av. / W. Elder St. Assault with deadly weapon: firearm on person, shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle
900 blk S. Main Av. Vandalism - Vehicle
600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
500 blk W. Beech St. Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, carry concealed dirk/dagger
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm
April 21
900 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Temporary restraining order - Misc. incidents
1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Simple battery
Reader Comments(0)