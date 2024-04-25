Sherrif's Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

April 14

200 blk E. Fig St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

3600 blk Pico Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

April 15

1800 blk Dorothea Av. Petty theft

Old River Rd. / Montrachet St. Found property

400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway

April 16

5700 blk Kensington Way Grand theft - Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessory

1300 blk Via Encinos Dr. Vandalism - $400 or more

1100 blk S. Main Av. Lost article

4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Vandalism - $400 or more

1200 blk Calle Sonia Arrest - Mental health crisis - Obstruct/resist executive officer with serious injury

April 17

200 blk W. Kalmia St. Burglary - Vehicle

700 blk Morro Rd. Annoy/molest child

Hwy 76 / Via Monserate Arrest - Traffic pursuit - Possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, possess controlled substance paraphernalia, avoid police officer with wanton disregard for safety

5000 blk Avocado Park Way 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

100 blk E. Aviation Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order

200 blk Sky Country Ct. Vandalism - $400 or more

April 18

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possess stolen vehicle, manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles, possession controlled substance paraphernalia

1000 blk Funquest Dr. Get credit/etc others ID

200 blk Hass Ln. Burglary - Residential

200 blk N. Main Av. Petty theft

April 19

700 blk W. Elder St. Violate domestic violence court order

2000 blk Winterwarm Dr. Annoying phone call obscene/threatening - Intimidation

April 20

S. Pico Av. / W. Elder St. Assault with deadly weapon: firearm on person, shoot at inhabited dwelling/vehicle

900 blk S. Main Av. Vandalism - Vehicle

600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

500 blk W. Beech St. Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, carry concealed dirk/dagger

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm

April 21

900 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Temporary restraining order - Misc. incidents

1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Simple battery