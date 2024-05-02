Performing arts found in the park

count
Joann Lopez is the president of Rally for Children which celebrates its 29th year of hosting Arts in the Park at Live Oak Park. It's also sponsored by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and its Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.
The "Annie the Musical" cast from CAST Academypresents the final show of the day. The students are from Frazier Elementary. The teachers are Jennifer Craw, left, and Stacia Stotts.
Isabel Sebastian plays Annie in the musical production by CAST Academy. Annie is telling three orphan girls to get up and get to work.
Eddie Robinson and his family enjoy family time together looking at a Sulcata tortoise brought to the park by the Conservation Education program at Wild Wonders, Bonsall. There was also a monkey, Ball python, armadillo, hedgehog, possum and iguana.
Christian Wrinkler plays "Fly me to the moon."
Magician Michael Johnson performs with a volunteer as a crowd of spectators watch him cut a rope and place it back together.
Dancing Cloud singers are beating the drum while their Timber Wolf named BaJa lays beside them. The Dancing Cloud singers are Apache from San Luis Rey, Oceanside and are ancestors of the Shoshone Tribe.
The Folklorico Dancers from Potter Junior High School perform during Arts in the Park, April 28.
Sandra Kopitzke, owner and director of music for 'N Voice Studios Glee Club, back row, left, stands with her students after they performed their singing and dancing show.
