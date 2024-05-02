Suspect shot by Sheriff identified

UPDATE: SR 76 is open after suspect shot in Bonsall

UPDATE 05/05/24: The man shot Saturday in Bonsall by Vista Sheriff deputies after allegedly brandishing a gun and a knife, has been reported to be a Patrick Lowell, 66. He has had addresses in Escondido and Fallbrook.

Lowell was reported to have been shot in the legs and lower torso and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lowell was given orders to drop the glock style firearm and refused. Two Vista deputies discharged their firearms. After Lowell was shot, the deputies provided first-aid until paramedics arrived.

As with all Sheriff related officer-involved shootings, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit takes over the investigation. They arrived on the scene yesterday after the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call

the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

----‐‐--------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 05/04/24 6:15 pm: Both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of SR 76 have been given the ok to open as of 6:15 pm tonight, Saturday night.

‐---‐------‐-------------------------------------------------------

The 76 is closed and may remain closed possibly until tomorrow in both directions from E. Vista Way to Olive Hill Rd. due to an officer-involved shooting. According to Lt. Lewis, the closure will be ongoing. The incident is being investigated.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department the only information available at this time Is that a suspect was shot by deputies and transported to a local hospital. No officers were hurt. Fallbrook and Vista Sheriff's are involved, according to the Sheriff's department, however a person on scene believes the suspect was shot by a Vista officer.

Traffic has been backed up as the result of the shooting on SR 76 near Via Montellano. There were multiple calls for a suspicious armed person walking on 76 with a gun in one hand and a knife in the other before the incident. There was also a call for a suspected drunk person. The officer involved shooting was reported at 11:37 am this morning, Saturday, May 4.

This is a breaking story and more will be reported as information is available.