San Diego is the new epicenter for migrants and illegal immigration.

Last week alone, Border Patrol apprehended 9,000 illegal border crossers within the San Diego sector, including 206 Chinese nationals. This surge in illegal crossings has propelled San Diego to the unfortunate position of leading all nine southern border sectors in April, a trend unseen since the 1990s.

Since Oct. 1, the San Diego sector has witnessed a staggering 214,855 apprehensions, representing individuals from over 75 countries across the globe.

Moreover, the closure of the processing center has led to over 30,000 migrant drop-offs in the past two months alone, with projections of more than 1,000 drop-offs expected today. This doesn't account for the frequent occurrences of boats washing ashore, averaging three to four incidents weekly.

Human smugglers have identified California, particularly the San Diego border sector, as the path of least resistance for illegal immigration. Border Patrol has inadvertently become the 'Uber' for migrants entering San Diego County, and the county is the travel agent.

The recent allocation of $19 million in federal dollars will not solve the crisis, as the money will not be used to protect the border but only allow for more concierge service to get migrants to their destinations across the United States. We have laws set in place, but currently, the federal government is not upholding them.

Compounding these challenges is California's sanctuary state status, which prohibits law enforcement from cooperating with immigration officials, hindering our ability to address these issues effectively. Even if local law enforcement were to respond swiftly to incidents such as boats arriving on our shores or breaches in border fences, state law prevents them from coordinating with immigration authorities.

This glaring loophole in our system poses significant risks to public safety and exacerbates the strain on our resources. We urgently need federal support and comprehensive reforms to manage this crisis and safeguard our communities.

So, how can you help? Contact your federal representative and tell them you want to fix the chaos at the border. They’re the ones with the power to fix this and they must hear from you.