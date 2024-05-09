A piece of agricultural history can be found in front of 7/Eleven

FALLBROOK – Collaboration is a win-win deal evidenced in the recent partnership with Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Historical Society, and Jolley Singh, owner of the 7/Eleven franchise.

Enhancing the central corner of Fallbrook Street and Main Avenue was the goal. The point of interest featured there is Fallbrook's agricultural history.

SOF pursued that concept suggested by Singh for the corner. SOF/FLC contacted the Fallbrook Historical Society and was put in touch with Scott Spencer, member and landscape business owner.

With support from Fallbrook Equipment Rentals, SOF and FHS brought a 100-year-old plow and placed it at the site. One interesting fact about the plow is that it took a 6-horse team to pull the plow.

SOF volunteers unearthed and restored the dry creek bed developed there many years ago. They installed underlying drip irrigation and planted donated drought tolerant plant material, finishing with a huge load of mulch.

This took a few months due to the intermittent rains on SOF's regularly scheduled work party days lengthening the completion of the project. Nearly 100 hours were donated by SOF volunteers and others to bring the project to fruition.

The new signage recognizes the contribution of the two organizations with QR codes for both and one to give the passerby the opportunity to read more detail on this historical piece of farm equipment. They can read more on their phone as they pass by there.

Submitted by Save Our Forest.