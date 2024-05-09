Time to 'Go Wild' with FLC photo contest

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of Fallbrook and neighboring communities, has announced they are inviting submissions for their seventh annual "Go Wild" photo contest.

Karla Ibarra, executive director of FLC, explained, "This is the chance for all the photographers out there to show us your stuff! We want you to go out and capture images of the lands protected by the FLC. And for the first time we have a youth category for those under 18 years of age. Any type of camera can be used, whether it's your camera phone or a high end digital or film camera."

"Subject matter can be almost anything that strikes your fancy," Ibarra continued. "Any kind of wildlife, plants, people and pets in our natural settings, and scenic landscapes all can convey how you enjoy our FLC-protected lands."

Prizes will be awarded to the first place winners of each category. One grand prize winner will also receive the opportunity for a private photo safari to a FLC preserve that is not open to the public.

Lands protected by FLC include Monserate Mountain Preserve, Los Jilgueros Preserve, Dinwiddie Preserve, Palomares House & Park, Karen Tucker Preserve at Heller's Bend, Fairview Preserve, Pico Monserate Preserve, Engel Family Preserve, Gird Valley Preserve, Pala Mesa 36 Preserve and San Marcos Highlands Preserve.

Contest rules and submission forms can be downloaded at https://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/gowild.

The 2024 Go Wild photo contest submission deadline is 11:50 p.m. Sept. 12 and contest winners will be announced at the FLC's Stagecoach Sunday event on Oct. 6.

Submissions can be made to [email protected].

For further information or questions, contact Ibarra at [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.