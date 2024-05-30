Supervisors advertise Main/Aviation sidewalk project for bid

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to construct two pedestrian facility improvement projects including a sidewalk project at the intersection of South Main Avenue and West Aviation Road.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote May 22, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to contract for the Fallbrook and Ramona projects. The director of the county’s Department of Public Works (DPW) was designated as the county officer responsible for administering the contract. Both projects are eligible for Community Development Block Grant funding, and the county supervisors also appropriated $180,000 of CDBG funding for the projects. The minor alteration of existing public roadway and pedestrian facilities involving negligible or no expansion of use was found to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

In April 2022 the county supervisors approved the 2022-23 Community Development Block Grant plan which included $396,959 for Main Avenue sidewalks by Aviation Road and $426,959 for the D Street sidewalk project in Ramona. The Fallbrook project will install about 150 feet of concrete sidewalk and an accessible ramp along South Main Avenue on the north side of West Aviation Road and an additional 50 feet on the south side of West Aviation Road for a total of about 200 feet of new sidewalk. The work will also include street markings and curb and gutter work. The new sidewalk segment will connect to the recently-completed 550 feet of sidewalk, curb, and gutter along the north side of West Aviation Road between South Mission Road and South Main Avenue.

The preliminary construction estimate for both projects was $420,000, and that amount was included in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget. The construction cost estimate has been revised to $600,000 for both projects including a 25 percent contingency for unforeseen conditions, and CDBG funding will cover the additional $180,000. DPW has completed design engineering and right-of-way acquisition for both projects and has prepared the construction contract for bid advertisement and award. The total estimated project cost including construction management and previous expenses for design, environmental review, and right-of-way acquisition is $810,000.

Construction on the sidewalk improvements in Fallbrook and Ramona is scheduled to begin in fall 2024 and be completed in winter 2024. A presentation of the plans for the Fallbrook project was made during the April 15 Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting, and the planning group voted 13-0 with two absent members to recommend approval of the improvements.

Prior to the start of construction notifications such as mailers, door hanger notices, social media postings, and signage describing the nature and expected duration of the construction activities will be provided in both English and Spanish. Project information will also be available through the DPW Website. All work will be constructed within public right-of-way. During construction traffic control measures such as cones and signage will be in place for temporary traffic detours to limit impacts on the communities.