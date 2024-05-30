Apostille Pop-Up Shop serves more than 650 in two days

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks hosted the first ever California Secretary of State Apostille Pop-Up Shop event in San Diego on May 13 and 14 at his downtown waterfront office.

This service offered by the California Secretary of State office helped over 650 San Diegans avoid the costly time and money of traveling to Sacramento or Los Angeles for the apostille services. Currently, the California Secretary of State provides apostille services only at offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles.

The apostille is the process that certifies the authenticity of signatures by a California public official. At the Apostille Pop-Up Shop event, apostille services were provided for various documents for international use, including birth, death and marriage certificates, educational documents required for university students’ international travel, military documents and documents required for business on the border.

According to the California Secretary of State, 687 customers were served over the two days with a total of 1,435 apostilles issued, along with 90 notary services, which were provided by the Clerk of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

“This event was a great success and is a testament to our commitment to serving the people of California in the best way possible,” said Dr. Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State.

Marks said, “As your elected advocate, I proactively sought out this great opportunity to partner with the Secretary of State and bring this Sacramento service to San Diego, so I can save San Diegans the tremendous expense and cost from having to go to Los Angeles or Sacramento for this service.”

Marks continued, “Our Apostille Pop-Up Shop showed there is a huge demand for this Sacramento service in San Diego. Secretary of State Dr. Weber and I were able to see this demand firsthand and together we can advocate for this to become a permanent service in San Diego to better serve our military, students, families, and small businesses that do business on the border.”

The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Office, with more than 450 employees and five offices in San Diego County, oversees assessing the value of real estate and personal property, which in San Diego includes planes and boats.

Property taxes constitute the largest share of revenue for the county. Since his November 2022 election to a four-year term, Marks has ushered in an award-winning, marriage appointment service and systems that provide record-high, property tax relief for veterans, homeowners, and seniors.

He also has modernized systems leading to more online services and reducing paper waste. To contact the ARCC office, visit http://www.sdarcc.gov, or call 619-236-3771.

Submitted by the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Office.