Senior center trips include New York City and Yosemite

Fallbrook – The Fallbrook Senior Center is offering the following tours which are open to adults of all ages.

New York City

Travel to New York City which is considered one of the most exciting cities in the United States. Sightseeing highlights include the September 11 Memorial and Museum, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. There will be plenty of time to see the sights on one’s own and to experience shopping, museums, a Broadway show or an off Broadway play. Round trip airfare to New York City and airport transfers are included. Spend four nights at the Edison Hotel in Times Square in New York City. A guided tour by a local tour director in a deluxe motor coach is part of this great package. The five day, four night trip is from May 17 to 21.

Yosemite

Take a deluxe motor coach north with a break for lunch and the first stop at the world class Chuckchansi Gold Resort & Casino for two nights with four food coupons and a $20 casino play card. Spend a day at Yosemite National Park with a two-hour tour of the Yosemite Valley Floor, as well. There will be an opportunity to take in the scenery by Amtrak train for the remainder of this tour. The three days and two nights are June 12 to 14.

Monterey, Carmel, San Francisco and Napa

Enjoy beautiful Northern California and the Pacific Ocean by deluxe motor coach for this majestic opportunity to see the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, Carmel, San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge and a wine tasting/tour in Napa. Spend two nights at the Conrad Hilton Hotel and two nights at the Monterey Hilton. A tour director will be provided. Trip includes six meals, (four breakfasts and two dinners), five days and four nights from July 11 to 15.

Grand Sierras

Make a journey along Highway 395 along the eastern side of the Sierra Mountains for this picturesque adventure. Visit Mammoth Lakes, Devils Postpile National Monument, Mono Lake, Bodie State Historical Park, Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Park.

The tour price includes deluxe motor coach transportation, three nights stay at the Mammoth Sierra Nevada Inn and one night at the Wyndam Hotel in Fresno. Luggage handling, four breakfasts, one lunch and one dinner are part of this travel package which lasts five days and four nights, August 19 to 23.

For more information, contact the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498.