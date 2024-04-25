Marine dies during training exercise on Camp Pendleton

A Marine from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 died during a "routine military operation" on Tuesday evening, the Marine Corps confirmed in a press release.

The identity of the deceased service member has not been disclosed pending notification of next of kin, according to the statement released Wednesday. The Marine died at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, with the circumstances surrounding the death currently under investigation.

HMLAT 303, part of Marine Aircraft Group 39 within the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing operates out of Camp Pendleton. Established in 1982, the squadron is responsible for training pilots on the UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z/W Viper helicopters.

This incident marks the second death within the Marine Corps in less than a week. Last week, a Marine from Camp Lejeune died in a parachuting mishap in North Carolina.

The recent fatality adds to a string of tragedies within the Marine Corps, including the deaths of five Marines from 3rd MAW in February when their CH-53E Super Stallion crashed in Southern California. Additionally, last year, a Marine was killed at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry-West during training.

More details about the recent incident at Camp Pendleton are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.