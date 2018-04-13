California developmentally disabled advocacy

The Assembly Select Committee on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities works to ensure the rights and dignity of all Californians with developmental disabilities (I/DD) through advocacy and research, and by acting as an information resource for the Legislature as it develops policies impacting California’s I/DD population. I am pleased to announce that I have been asked to join in the work of this important committee.

Beginning the first week in May, we will begin holding hearings at regional centers throughout the state to better understand the needs of the community, which numbers about 625,000 individuals. These needs include daily struggles with housing, transportation, education, employment, healthcare services and much more.

To help create a supportive environment and increase public awareness of the challenges faced by the I/DD community, I have also co-authored HR 89, which recognized March 2018 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The Resolution recognizes advocates and leaders who seek to bring people with disabilities into the conversation, including groups like The ARC of San Diego, Disability Rights California, and government entities such as the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Healthcare decisions should be based on the needs of those being served. By connecting directly with the I/DD community, along with their families and those who care and advocate for them, we will be gaining valuable insights into the needs of these diverse people. Through their input and help, we can develop policies that enhance and enrich the lives of some of California’s most vulnerable citizens.

If you would like to learn more about our committee and our work, you may contact our office or the members of the committee at:

http://assembly.ca.gov/intellectual-developmental-disabilities.