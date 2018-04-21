Open letter to Kim Murphy

Helen and myself were very appreciative of your excellent article, “Property Tax Fairness Initiative,” in the April 5 issue of the Village News, which provided detailed information about the tax initiative that garnered over 1 million signatures. We had no idea that such an initiative was being circulated, and so you are to be commended for providing this important and valuable information to the 55 and older populous of California.

Your input on how the state “writes up” the descriptive information on the “title and summary” of an initiative and why it can possibly be so misleading by not addressing the positive financial gain is very alarming. If the state writes up the initiative without indication of a positive gain, we would hope that some mechanism has already been considered to get the word out to the public about the real benefits to California before the November vote.

Thank you for writing this piece, and thanks to the Village News for publishing it.

Chuck and Helen Tillotson