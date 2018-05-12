Time extension granted for West Lilac tentative map

The tentative map for the planned West Lilac subdivision has been extended until June 27, 2023.

The director of the county's Department of Planning and Development Services (PDS) has the authority to approve a preliminary decision subject to potential objections at a hearing of the county's Planning Commission. PDS director Mark Wardlaw approved the six-year time extension with his April 3 preliminary decision, and when no member of the Planning Commission or the public objected at the April 13 Planning Commission meeting the time extension became final and effective immediately.

The Planning Commission approved the West Lilac subdivision in January 2012, and after a neighboring property owner appealed the approval to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors the county supervisors denied the appeal and approved the project June 27, 2012.

The tentative map subdivides 92.8 acres into 28 residential lots and also includes 22.6 acres of agricultural easement land. The lots will range in size from 2.1 to 5.9 acres. Via Ararat Drive will be widened from 20 to 22 feet in width and an "S" curve will be straightened while Aqueduct Road will be widened to 24 feet.

A tentative parcel map becomes a final map after all conditions of the tentative map, other than those for which permits cannot be issued until a final map is recorded, are fulfilled. A final map is required for grading and building permits, although the conditions of a final map include a grading plan.

The standard county procedure is to require the final map within three years of the tentative map approval, although the deadline to record the final map may be extended. The map had an original expiration date of June 27, 2015, but state legislation enacted due to the statewide economic and market situation extended that map automatically for two years to create a June 27, 2017, expiration.

West Lilac Farms, LLC, is constructing an unrelated subdivision and cannot provide the funding for the West Lilac subdivision final map requirements until lots on the other development are sold. A request for a time extension was filed June 22, 2017. If an application for a time extension is filed before the map's expiration, the owner is not in default if the extension is granted after the expiration date.

The Bonsall Community Sponsor Group voted 6-0 Aug. 1 to recommend the time extension. Properties within 300 feet of the West Lilac boundaries were notified of the time extension application, and no phone calls or written comments were received.