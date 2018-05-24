Mystery on Olive Hill Road

Those who travel Olive Hill Road may have noticed toward the end of April, a new fence on the west side starting a little north of the Orchid Lady and continuing for about two-tenths of a mile north.

A beautiful fence, I assume built to retain this very steep area which burned during the Lilac fire. Well built, it was over eight feet tall with heavy three-inch stanchions four feet on center, heavy chain like fencing and I believe all stainless steel.

Now, here is the mystery part. Don't go looking for it! Seems like sometime around the first of May it disappeared overnight. Not a trace left behind except for all 132 or so receivers in the ground that were once stanchions. I couldn't believe what I saw. I even turned around and drove back to investigate, and sure enough it was all gone.

A few days later I tried, in vain, to find out from the county what had happened to that fence. So I called Supervisor Bill Horn's office and explained what I witnessed. I'm patiently waiting for an answer. I only wish I had been more observant as to who – government or private contractors – did the installation as I did notice the installation work being done on two occasions.

Fred Ragland