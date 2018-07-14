Save the Downs dissolves

Save the Downs secretary Jeri Walz presents a check to Legacy Endowment CEO Pete Boukouzis while being joined by, left to right, Save the Downs vice president Jerry Tomaz, Save the Downs president Jon Frandell and Rod Walz. The check presentation was made near the remains of hole 11 at the defunct San Luis Rey Golf Club.

BONSALL – Save the Downs, a 501c3 nonprofit formed in 2014, filed papers of dissolution effective June 25, 2018.

The original purpose of Save the Downs was twofold – first, to to stop the development of a wetlands mitigation bank on the property that would have included a chain link fence around the property, preventing public access and enjoyment of the property; and secondly, to make every effort to keep the San Luis Rey Golf Resort open to the public.

Unfortunately, the golf course remains closed despite public outcry and efforts made by Save the Downs to keep it open.

This was a...