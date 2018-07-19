Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Carnival creates parking woes

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 8:54am



I was totally surprised Thursday (July 5) when I tried to park behind the Fallbrook Art Center. There was almost zero parking available (the few spaces available were taken) as the majority of lot was taped off to serve a carnival.

This was the week of temperatures well over 100 degrees (and there was) no (available) parking on Main Avenue. I’m not certain who thought of having a carnival downtown. Those of us trying to see the current art show and have lunch had to leave. One woman parked on the side of the lot to get to her hair appointment and was told she would be towed.

Couldn’t this event be held somewhere else? Or does Fallbrook need a carnival? Thank you.

Joan Arico

 
