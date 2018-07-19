Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook celebrates Clemmens' 100th birthday

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 9:17am

Shane Gibson photos

Marion Clemmens' sister-in-law, Pauline Hawes, and nephew Jim Hawes greet Clemmens as he arrives at his 100th birthday celebration at the Fallbrook Historical Society's Barn, July 14.

Marion Clemmens' daughter Faye Hines, center, shares some history and facts about her father during his 100th birthday celebration. He was born in Fallbrook on July 17, 1918.





 
