Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jos A lvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County gets grant for child car seats, safety education and training program

 
Last updated 11/16/2018 at 10:57am



A $150,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund child car seats for low-income families, as well as child passenger safety education and training programs aimed at helping parents and caretakers make sure their child is riding safely. The grant covers the 2019 federal fiscal year, which is Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019.

“Children are our future and it is important that parents and caretakers keep children safe by using the right car seat, and installing it correctly,” OTS Director Rhonda Craft said. “Funding for child passenger safety education and training...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
