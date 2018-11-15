Fallbrook Skatepark to present street jam Nov. 25

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. is pleased to announce its inaugural Straight Outta Fallbrook Street Jam, a free community event featuring demonstrations by professional skaters and WCMX wheelchair skaters along with music, raffle prizes and sponsor giveaways.

The Straight Outta Fallbrook Street Jam will be held downtown Sunday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Library Plaza (the large parking lot located below the Fallbrook Library parking lot). There will be food trucks and a vendors section and – last but not least – an open skate and “best trick” competition for sk...