Planning Commission allows replacement of Verizon tower

The county's Planning Commission has approved a replacement of the Verizon wireless communications tower in the 4100 block of Holly Lane in Bonsall.

A 6-0 Planning Commission vote Nov. 16, with Michael Edwards absent, modified an existing permit to allow Verizon to remove the existing 54-foot-tall monopole and construct a facility camouflaged as a 60-foot-tall false broadleaf tree.

The 15.05-acre parcel has A70 Limited Agriculture zoning, and the first Major Use Permit for that site was issued in March 1991 when the county's Planning and Environmental Review Board (which was abolished in 2004) authorized a wireless telecommunications facility for a 54-foot-tall antenna with one whip antenna, one triangular antenna and a digital radio antenna. The original permit also included a 420 square foot concrete block auxiliary building and a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence with three strands of barbed wire.

In May 1996 the Planning Commission modified the Major Use Permit to allow for the construction of a radio equipment cabinet, four panel antennas and a six-foot-tall chain link fence, and the Planning Commission also granted an exemption to the setback requirements to allow for a side yard setback of 8 feet.

In May 2008 a permit modification allowed for a 54-foot-tall monopole with a six-foot whip antenna, an eight-foot triangular antenna, and a microwave dish mounted inside and also granted setback exemptions to allow for 26-foot front yard, 10-foot side yard and 10.5-foot rear yard setbacks.

The new false broadleaf tree will have nine panel antennas, 12 remote radio units, and five surge suppressors. The antennas, remote radio units, and surge suppressors will be mounted no higher than 56 feet. The new permitted height of the chain-link fence is 7 feet, and a 356 square foot concrete masonry unit equipment enclosure will house the equipment cabinets. The equipment enclosure will be designed as a storage shed to blend in with the adjacent agricultural buildings and will use earth tone gray concrete masonry blocks.

The false tree will be located 60 feet from the property line, 258 feet northeast of the existing single-family residence on the property, and 77 feet north of an existing agricultural building.

The Bonsall Community Planning Group voted 4-0, May 1 to recommend approval of the permit modification.