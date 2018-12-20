Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

New Palomar health board members take oath

 
Last updated 12/26/2018 at 12:40pm

Members of the Palomar Health Board of Directors are, from left, Laurie Edwards-Tate, Linda Greer, Jeff Griffith, Doug Moir, Tom Kumura, Richard Engel and John Clark.

ESCONDIDO – The Palomar Health Board of Directors seated four new members Monday, Dec. 10, when John Clark, Laurie Edwards-Tate, Richard Engel and Linda Greer took the oath of office at 6:40 p.m. They join incumbents Doug Moir, Jeff Griffith and Tom Kumura.

Clark, Edwards-Tate, Engel and Greer were elected to four-year terms Nov. 6 by voters living in the Palomar Health District, encompassing 800 square miles with more than 500,000 residents. The district covers all or portions of Escondido, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, San Marcos, Vista, Valley Center, Pauma Valley, Pala, Ramona, Julian, Palomar Mountain and Santa Ysabel.

In its first official action, the board elected Moir as chair, Engel as vice-chair, Clark as treasurer and Edwards-Tate as secretary.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, Jan. 14.

 
