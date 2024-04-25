Discover the world of farm life at D'Vine Path

FALLBROOK – Beginning in May, D'Vine Path will offer a new weekly Farm and Garden workshop, aiming to educate the community about animal care, farming and gardening. The farm at D'Vine Path welcomes new clients interested in agricultural growth as well as positive social interactions with peers.

For the next six months, from May 9 to Nov. 7, D'Vine Path will be hosting the Farm and Garden Workshops for neurodivergent adults. Participants must be represented by the San Diego Regional Center, but they are not required to be D'Vine Path students.

With these new workshops, D'Vine Path hopes to continue its efforts towards expanding its outreach and help more adults with special needs find comfort in, and a passion for, nature. The Farm and Garden workshops will offer new opportunities and help to further improve the lives of neurodivergent adults in the community.

For one hour each Thursday, participants can expect to learn all about organic gardening, pollination as well as caring for multiple ranch animals. Participants will expand their knowledge and interact with miniature donkeys as well as a Sulcata tortoise. Each participant will learn about grooming, feeding and walking these animals.

The workshops will also offer a unique opportunity to socialize and make connections with other participants on the farm. Participants will be able to bond with their peers and foster a sense of community while improving their gardening skills and learning all about agriculture.

According to D'Vine Path Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali, these Farm and Garden workshops are necessary in Fallbrook and they will help to expand the local environmental knowledge.

"One of the reasons for these workshops, besides offering more experiences to our community, is to educate and show our clients how being in nature can help inspire more positivity in their lives," Batali said.

Every Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m., participants will thrive on the farm and gain new skills among their peers. Each class is limited to six participants, so interested parties are encouraged to get involved as soon as possible.

Batali looks forward to welcoming new participants and continuing to grow the D'Vine Path family through the workshops.

In order to attend the Farm and Garden workshops, individuals interested in the program must reach out to their Service Coordinator at SDRC to approve their participation. Questions about the Farm and Garden workshops at D'Vine Path can be directed to [email protected].

For more information about D'Vine Path, visit https://www.dvinepath.org/.

Submitted by D'Vine Path.