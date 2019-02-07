Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

More wet weather in store for San Diego area

 
Last updated 2/12/2019 at 4:37pm



SAN DIEGO - Keep that umbrella handy.

A brief respite in the San Diego area's notably wet winter will end this week as yet another storm sweeps through, bringing widespread showers across the county over the next several days, meteorologists advised.

Due to the predicted intensity of some of the downpours, the National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for local coastal, valley and mountain communities, effective from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

The rains are expected to deliver around 1.5 inches of moisture near the coast, as much as 2.5 in the foothills, 3 to 8 inches in the mountains and 0.5 of an inch to 2 inches in the deserts.

From Friday through Monday, a large low-pressure atmospheric system over the western United States will bring more chances of generally mild precipitation, continuing the region's several-month spate of frequently stormy weather, the NWS reported.

 
