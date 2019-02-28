Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II facing new lewd conduct charges

VISTA (CNS) - Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who is awaiting trial on charges of raping two women in Encinitas and raping an unconscious teenage girl, is being held without bail on newly filed misdemeanor charges related to alleged lewd conduct with a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym.

Winslow, who had been out of custody on $2 million bail in connection with his felon case, is accused of touching himself and asking the woman if she liked it on Feb. 13, then groping her while she was in a hot tub at the same gym on Feb. 22, according to police and prosecutors.

The 35-year-old son of former San Diego Charger legend Kellen Winslow, who's being held at the Vista Detention Facility, pleaded not guilty Monday to a pair of lewd conduct counts and one count each of elder abuse and battery of an elder.

He was previously scheduled to appear in a Vista courtroom on Tuesday, March 6 to ask a judge to drop the felony counts of kidnapping, forcible rape and rape of an unconscious person he's facing.

The upcoming felony trial, which could begin as soon as next month, involves allegations that he raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003 at a home in Scripps Ranch; lured a 54-year-old transient -- who was hitchhiking -- into his Hummer for a ride, then raped her on March 17, 2018; and that he raped a 58-year-old homeless woman on May 13, 2018, then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The defendant faces life in prison if convicted.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.