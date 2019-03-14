Bonsall High School may co-locate at Palomar College

The Fallbrook campus of Palomar College is within the Bonsall Unified School District, and the Bonsall district and the Palomar Community College District will be analyzing the possibility of an arrangement for Bonsall High School to operate on part of Palomar College’s Fallbrook site.

A joint meeting of the Bonsall Unified School District and Palomar Community College District boards was held March 5 at the Fallbrook branch of Palomar College. Although no vote was taken, both boards along with the public speakers favored further investigation to determine if it would be feasible for Bon...