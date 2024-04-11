Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

UPDATE: Fallbrook father killed in suspected hit and run in Valley Center

Villag News Staff | Last updated Apr 14, 2024 11:48am0
Leon's daughter, age 7, visits the place where her father was killed in a suspected hit and run in Valley Center. she wanted to place flowers at the spot next to the road in Valley Center where he was directing traffic.

Manuel Leon and his two children, enjoying a day at the beach.

Manuel Leon, 27, was hit and killed, leaving a pregnant wife and two children.

The family is using Venmo and Zelle to raise funds. To donate with Zelle, go to Monserrat Leon Bailon, [email protected]

Monse Leon and her husband Manuel, Monse is 8 months pregnant and expecting a baby boy in May.

Twenty-seven-year-old Manuel Leon from Fallbrook, 27, a construction worker, husband and father, was directing traffic and killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Valley Center Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Cool Valley Road east of Cole Grand Road, as reported by CHP Officer Hunter Gerber.

Leon, a construction flagman working near a construction site, was struck by a Toyota Corolla, Gerber said. The sedan fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Emergency dispatchers received the call regarding the collision. Paramedics transported the injured worker to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m., CHP officers located and arrested the suspected driver of the Toyota. Ruperto Lopez, 77, was taken into custody for the hit-and-run incident. He is currently held at Vista Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Lopez was arrested by CHP and booked for hit and run causing death and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

The victim, ManuelLeon, leaves behind a 4-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, and his wife, who is expecting a baby boy in May.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether alcohol or drugs played a role. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In order to contribute to the family, Venmo and Zelle are being used. For Zelle, search: Monserrat Leon Bailon, [email protected]

Or for Venmo, use the QR code to donate.

