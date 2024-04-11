UPDATE: Fallbrook father killed in suspected hit and run in Valley Center

Twenty-seven-year-old Manuel Leon from Fallbrook, 27, a construction worker, husband and father, was directing traffic and killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Valley Center Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Village News/Courtesy photo

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Cool Valley Road east of Cole Grand Road, as reported by CHP Officer Hunter Gerber.

Leon, a construction flagman working near a construction site, was struck by a Toyota Corolla, Gerber said. The sedan fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Emergency dispatchers received the call regarding the collision. Paramedics transported the injured worker to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m., CHP officers located and arrested the suspected driver of the Toyota. Ruperto Lopez, 77, was taken into custody for the hit-and-run incident. He is currently held at Vista Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Lopez was arrested by CHP and booked for hit and run causing death and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

The victim, ManuelLeon, leaves behind a 4-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, and his wife, who is expecting a baby boy in May.

Village News/Courtesy photo

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether alcohol or drugs played a role. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Village News/Courtesy photo

In order to contribute to the family, Venmo and Zelle are being used. For Zelle, search: Monserrat Leon Bailon, [email protected]

Village News/Courtesy photo

Or for Venmo, use the QR code to donate.

